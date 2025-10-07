Trifecta Gold (CVE:TG) Trading Down 18% – What’s Next?

Trifecta Gold Ltd. (CVE:TG – Get Free Report) shares were down 18% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.41. Approximately 629,435 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 424% from the average daily volume of 120,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

Trifecta Gold Stock Down 18.0%

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.34. The company has a market cap of C$19.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 1.07.

About Trifecta Gold

Trifecta Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Trifecta Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

