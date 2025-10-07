StrikePoint Gold (CVE:SKP) Trading Down 15.1% – Time to Sell?

StrikePoint Gold Inc. (CVE:SKP – Get Free Report) shares dropped 15.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 272,549 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 210% from the average daily volume of 87,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

StrikePoint Gold Stock Down 15.1%

The stock has a market cap of C$9.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.12.

StrikePoint Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

StrikePoint Gold Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Marum Resources Inc and changed its name to StrikePoint Gold Inc in June 2009.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for StrikePoint Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StrikePoint Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.