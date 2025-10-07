Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Sunday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a C$40.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 28.55% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$44.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Osisko Gold Royalties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$40.86.
Osisko is an intermediate precious metal royalty company focused on the Americas that commenced activities in June 2014. Osisko holds a North American focused portfolio of over 175 royalties, streams and precious metal offtakes. Osisko’s portfolio is anchored by its cornerstone asset, a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine, which is the largest gold mine in Canada.
