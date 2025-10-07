Wise Wealth Partners Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF $GOVT

Wise Wealth Partners lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 65.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,744 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 2.6% of Wise Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Wise Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 165.1% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $23.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.86.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

