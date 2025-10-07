Salesforce Inc. $CRM Shares Acquired by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,346 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Painted Porch Advisors LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Capital A Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 450.0% in the first quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 314.8% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its position in Salesforce by 383.3% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 116 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Stock Up 2.3%

CRM stock opened at $245.85 on Tuesday. Salesforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.48 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, Director David Blair Kirk acquired 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $254.66 per share, for a total transaction of $865,844.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,819.84. This trade represents a 801.89% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.94, for a total transaction of $566,865.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,001,001,197.74. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,750 shares of company stock valued at $19,747,868. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.58.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

