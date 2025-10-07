Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO Shares Purchased by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,990,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,213,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177,817 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,520,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,101,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,593 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 45,420,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,055,713,000 after purchasing an additional 844,429 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,805,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,982,639,000 after buying an additional 1,380,127 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,520,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,969,732,000 after buying an additional 1,710,474 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VWO stock opened at $54.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $102.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.29 and a 200-day moving average of $48.88. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.53 and a 12-month high of $55.04.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

