iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF $IWO Shares Bought by Foundation Wealth Management LLC

Foundation Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Foundation Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Foundation Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $5,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,447,000. Barings LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,623,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,304,000 after buying an additional 79,800 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 90.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 121,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,031,000 after acquiring an additional 57,778 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 24.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 249,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,689,000 after acquiring an additional 48,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5,871.2% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,804,000 after acquiring an additional 33,877 shares during the period. 74.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $327.74 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $219.19 and a 1 year high of $329.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $307.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.23.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

