Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Ford Motor Company $F

Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,306 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,446 shares during the quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 31,593 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 6.9% during the second quarter. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC now owns 15,186 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 21.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 47.8% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,090 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,321 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

F has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.04.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $12.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.85. Ford Motor Company has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $12.80. The firm has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.53.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $50.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.91 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

