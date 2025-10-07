Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM

Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTUM. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 39,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,547,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 25.7% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS MTUM opened at $254.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $248.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.21. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.49 and a fifty-two week high of $240.99.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

