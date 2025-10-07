Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF $DFUS Shares Acquired by Wealth Management Nebraska

Wealth Management Nebraska increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 721,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,931 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up approximately 6.8% of Wealth Management Nebraska’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Wealth Management Nebraska’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $48,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 26,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. BCO Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BCO Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4%

DFUS stock opened at $73.11 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $73.20. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.57 and its 200-day moving average is $65.68.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

