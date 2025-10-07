Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,028 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,459 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth about $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 270.7% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William D. Green sold 65,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $9,782,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 47,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,166,659.50. This trade represents a 57.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 824,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total transaction of $112,183,364.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,781,682 shares of company stock worth $505,183,267. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DELL. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.67.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 3.6%

Dell Technologies stock opened at $145.83 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.25 and a 12-month high of $152.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.05.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The technology company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 236.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.450 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 9.550-9.550 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 30.88%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

