Short Interest in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) Decreases By 28.2%

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,800 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the August 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAF. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 619,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,540,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 6.5% in the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,950,321 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,972,000 after acquiring an additional 364,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund during the first quarter valued at about $312,000.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund stock opened at $16.87 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.95. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund has a one year low of $11.41 and a one year high of $17.13.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

