AdvisorShares Hotel ETF (NYSEARCA:BEDZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AdvisorShares Hotel ETF (NYSEARCA:BEDZ – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 500 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

AdvisorShares Hotel ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA BEDZ opened at $33.36 on Tuesday. AdvisorShares Hotel ETF has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $35.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.30.

Get AdvisorShares Hotel ETF alerts:

About AdvisorShares Hotel ETF

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The AdvisorShares Hotel ETF (BEDZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to US hotels, resorts, cruise lines and their sub-industries. BEDZ was launched on Apr 20, 2021 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Hotel ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Hotel ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.