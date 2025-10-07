Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Raised to Strong-Buy at Rothschild Redb

Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AFRM. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Affirm in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. BTIG Research lowered Affirm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Affirm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Affirm from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Affirm has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.04.

Affirm Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM opened at $75.86 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.42. Affirm has a twelve month low of $30.90 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The company has a current ratio of 11.54, a quick ratio of 11.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a PE ratio of 583.58, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 3.58.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. Affirm had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $876.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Affirm has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Affirm will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Affirm news, Director Christa S. Quarles sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $1,395,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 122,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,413. The trade was a 10.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Max R. Levchin sold 651,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $58,178,419.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,844,552 shares of company stock valued at $154,885,240 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Affirm

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Affirm by 634.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in Affirm by 190.5% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Affirm by 468.8% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 63.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Affirm by 86.6% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

