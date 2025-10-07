SGL Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 2,510 Shares of Conagra Brands $CAG

SGL Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the period. Conagra Brands accounts for approximately 1.6% of SGL Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. SGL Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Conagra Brands by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Conagra Brands by 235.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Stock Down 2.0%

CAG stock opened at $18.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.49. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $17.89 and a 52 week high of $30.47. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.03.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Conagra Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 30th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 79.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAG. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $21.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

