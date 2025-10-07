LogProstyle Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGPS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

LogProstyle Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGPS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 133,200 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the August 31st total of 184,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LogProstyle stock. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new stake in LogProstyle Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGPS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 95,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Heron Bay Capital Management owned about 0.41% of LogProstyle at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NYSEAMERICAN LGPS opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. LogProstyle has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $7.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.03.

LogProstyle, Inc is a holding company, which owns and operates a real estate renovation and resale business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Hotel, and Others. The Real estate segment provides real estate-related services, such as design and renovation, and real estate development.

