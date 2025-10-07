OneConstruction Group Limited (NASDAQ:ONEG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

OneConstruction Group Limited (NASDAQ:ONEG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 275,100 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the August 31st total of 384,100 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 288,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 288,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of OneConstruction Group in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of OneConstruction Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

NASDAQ ONEG opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. OneConstruction Group has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $13.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.48 and a 200-day moving average of $6.10.

OneConstruction Group is a structural steelwork contractor principally in Hong Kong. The Company, through its subsidiaries, specializes in the procurement and installation of structural steel for a diverse range of construction projects, serving both public and private sector clients. OneConstruction Group is based in NEW YORK.

