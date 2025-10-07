Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Smurfit Westrock’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $52.00 target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Smurfit Westrock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

Get Smurfit Westrock alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SW

Smurfit Westrock Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of NYSE:SW opened at $40.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Smurfit Westrock has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $56.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.41 and a 200-day moving average of $44.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 61.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Smurfit Westrock had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Smurfit Westrock will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Smurfit Westrock Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.4308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 260.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smurfit Westrock

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Smurfit Westrock in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Smurfit Westrock in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Smurfit Westrock in the first quarter worth about $30,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Rexford Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Smurfit Westrock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.