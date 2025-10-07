Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 10,192 Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 540.8% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 382,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,697,000 after purchasing an additional 24,781 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 40.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 8,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 112,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,578,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $49.30 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.29 and a 12-month high of $50.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.35 and a 200 day moving average of $49.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.1048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

