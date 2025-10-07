OLD National Bancorp IN Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 11,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VNQ stock opened at $90.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.44. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $76.92 and a 12 month high of $99.20. The company has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

