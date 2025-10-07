Avantra Family Wealth Inc. Acquires 32 Shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Avantra Family Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Avantra Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Transdigm Group during the 1st quarter worth about $168,048,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new stake in Transdigm Group during the 1st quarter worth about $157,890,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,359,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,797,619,000 after purchasing an additional 89,121 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $378,917,000 after purchasing an additional 67,547 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,085,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Transdigm Group

In related news, Director Robert J. Small sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.98, for a total value of $6,384,900.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 83,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,524,394.62. This represents a 5.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,569.86, for a total transaction of $4,295,136.96. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,827,343.28. The trade was a 11.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,232 shares of company stock worth $29,496,571 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,553.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Transdigm Group in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,420.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Transdigm Group in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,575.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Transdigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,588.50.

Transdigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of TDG opened at $1,293.23 on Tuesday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $1,183.60 and a 52 week high of $1,623.82. The firm has a market cap of $72.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,367.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,410.62.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.75 by ($0.15). Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.98% and a negative return on equity of 35.27%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 36.330-37.150 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Transdigm Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $90.00 dividend. This is an increase from Transdigm Group’s previous special dividend of $75.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

About Transdigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

