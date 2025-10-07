Cummins Inc. $CMI Stock Position Cut by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Trading Up 1.6%

Cummins stock opened at $439.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $402.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.92. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.02 and a 52 week high of $440.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 37.61%.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In other news, VP Amy Rochelle Davis sold 5,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.88, for a total value of $2,015,205.76. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 20,738 shares in the company, valued at $8,354,925.44. This represents a 19.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen H. Quintos sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total transaction of $529,766.31. Following the sale, the director owned 5,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,659.91. This represents a 20.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,119 shares of company stock worth $14,159,885. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMI has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $342.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Cummins from $425.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.57.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

