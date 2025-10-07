Elm3 Financial Group LLC Sells 1,666 Shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation $WRB

Elm3 Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the period. W.R. Berkley comprises approximately 1.6% of Elm3 Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Elm3 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in W.R. Berkley were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PUREfi Wealth LLC lifted its stake in W.R. Berkley by 11.7% during the second quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.R. Berkley by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 22,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of W.R. Berkley by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in W.R. Berkley by 23.5% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 174,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,832,000 after buying an additional 33,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its position in W.R. Berkley by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 406,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WRB shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of W.R. Berkley from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of W.R. Berkley in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of W.R. Berkley to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on W.R. Berkley from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered W.R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.54.

W.R. Berkley Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $76.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.42. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a 12-month low of $55.97 and a 12-month high of $77.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. W.R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 18.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Analysts predict that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

W.R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. W.R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.20%.

About W.R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

