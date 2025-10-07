Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Has Lowered Expectations for Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock Price

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $370.00 to $325.00 in a report released on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CHTR. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $341.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $223.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $373.71.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $282.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $251.80 and a 12 month high of $437.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $266.99 and its 200 day moving average is $341.93. The company has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $9.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.06 by ($0.88). Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.76 billion. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Balan Nair bought 360 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $274.21 per share, with a total value of $98,715.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 9,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,638,448.62. The trade was a 3.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher L. Winfrey purchased 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $273.10 per share, with a total value of $1,002,277.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 70,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,183,363.30. This represents a 5.51% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 2,033.3% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

