Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Sells 4,780 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,560 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 4,780 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FCX. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

NYSE FCX opened at $40.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $51.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.58.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FCX. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $48.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.74.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

