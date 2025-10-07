Arcadia Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,956 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF $FNDX

Arcadia Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF makes up about 0.6% of Arcadia Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Arcadia Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the first quarter valued at about $431,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 29.5% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 6,214 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 36.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 7,679 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 90.3% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 7,260 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF stock opened at $26.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.33. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a 12 month low of $20.41 and a 12 month high of $26.66. The company has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.00.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.