Meitav Investment House Ltd. Has $3.99 Million Stock Position in CME Group Inc. $CME

Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 332.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,136 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 206.9% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 89 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 122.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 84.3% during the second quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 612.5% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other CME Group news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 11,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.47, for a total transaction of $3,229,407.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 17,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,734,436.80. This represents a 40.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 379 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.83, for a total transaction of $98,475.57. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 9,508 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,463.64. The trade was a 3.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,043 shares of company stock valued at $3,527,956. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of CME opened at $262.05 on Tuesday. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $213.94 and a fifty-two week high of $290.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $269.74 and a 200 day moving average of $271.16. The firm has a market cap of $94.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 58.48% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CME shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CME Group from $303.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Barclays set a $298.00 price target on CME Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on CME Group from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.15.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

