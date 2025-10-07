Spear Holdings RSC Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Spear Holdings RSC Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the period. Fair Isaac comprises approximately 1.5% of Spear Holdings RSC Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Spear Holdings RSC Ltd’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $20,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Petros Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at about $347,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 1.0% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at about $473,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 7.1% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.50, for a total transaction of $9,241,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,787,175. This trade represents a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FICO shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,950.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Saturday, September 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,590.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Fair Isaac to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,130.29.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Shares of FICO opened at $1,849.87 on Tuesday. Fair Isaac Corporation has a one year low of $1,300.00 and a one year high of $2,402.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,482.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,700.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a PE ratio of 72.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $8.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.75 by $0.82. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 32.80% and a negative return on equity of 48.88%. The business had revenue of $536.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.25 earnings per share. Fair Isaac’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.150-29.150 EPS. Analysts expect that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 19th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

