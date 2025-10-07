730 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG Acquired by RMG Wealth Management LLC

RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allianz SE acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000.
Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance
VUG opened at $485.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $465.55 and its 200-day moving average is $425.34. The company has a market capitalization of $196.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $316.14 and a one year high of $486.08.
Vanguard Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
