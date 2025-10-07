BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWP) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$20.26 and last traded at C$20.22, with a volume of 30292 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$20.20.

BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call ETF Stock Up 0.1%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$19.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.08.

BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The ETF seeks to provide exposure to the performance of a portfolio of dividend paying European companies to generate income and to provide long-term capital appreciation, while mitigating downside risk through the use of covered call options. The ETF will primarily invest in and hold the equity securities of dividend paying European companies.

