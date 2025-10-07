Hardy Reed LLC Decreases Position in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Hardy Reed LLC lowered its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 731 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Divergent Planning LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $303,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 6.3% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,568,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 4.6% in the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter worth approximately $386,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $478.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.19. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $427.14 and a 52-week high of $579.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $534.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $515.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%.The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.04 earnings per share. S&P Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000-17.250 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SPGI shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on S&P Global from $604.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on S&P Global from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on S&P Global from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on S&P Global from $660.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $614.46.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

