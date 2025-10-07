Prasad Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Position in On Holding AG $ONON

Prasad Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Prasad Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ON were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of ON by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 68,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 35,391 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ON by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of ON by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 213,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,361,000 after buying an additional 89,982 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ON by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 35,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 13,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in ON by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 11,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of ON in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of ON from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ON from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut shares of ON from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ON presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

ON Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of ONON stock opened at $42.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. On Holding AG has a fifty-two week low of $34.59 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.84.

ON Profile

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

