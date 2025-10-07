TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Celsius Holdings Inc. $CELH

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CELH. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 6.8% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Celsius in the second quarter valued at $835,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Celsius by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Celsius by 305.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 203,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,430,000 after purchasing an additional 153,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,740,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 143,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $7,327,287.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 895,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,827,083.80. This trade represents a 13.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $4,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 17,717,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,594,075. This represents a 0.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 560,667 shares of company stock valued at $27,240,162. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CELH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Celsius in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Celsius from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Celsius from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Celsius has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

NASDAQ CELH opened at $59.11 on Tuesday. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $63.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.24. Celsius had a return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 7.91%.The firm had revenue of $739.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Celsius’s quarterly revenue was up 83.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

