iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH) Short Interest Down 37.1% in September

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 15,800 shares, a drop of 37.1% from the August 31st total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 141.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 21.1% in the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IGBH opened at $24.58 on Tuesday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.03.

About iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (IGBH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGLB) and uses derivatives to hedge out interest rate risk.

