Nuformix (LON:NFX) Shares Up 16.4% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Nuformix plc (LON:NFX – Get Free Report) shot up 16.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.23 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.23 ($0.00). 74,319,828 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 56,707,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.20 ($0.00).

The stock has a market cap of £3.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.11.

Nuformix plc operates in the field of pharmaceutical development for treating fibrosis and oncology through drug repurposing in the United Kingdom. It offers NXP001, which has completed Phase 1 for use in oncology supportive care. The company is also developing NXP004, a novel form of Olaparib, which is in the IP generation phase for treating oncology; and NXP002 that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

