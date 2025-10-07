Tcfg Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF $DFIC

Tcfg Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFIC. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 443.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 33.4% in the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth $129,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

BATS:DFIC opened at $33.22 on Tuesday. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $31.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.28 and a 200 day moving average of $30.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

