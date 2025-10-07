Future Metals (LON:FME) Trading Down 35.4% – Here’s Why

Future Metals NL (LON:FME – Get Free Report) traded down 35.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.12 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.13 ($0.02). 1,316,230 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 202% from the average session volume of 435,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.75 ($0.02).

Future Metals Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.76. The stock has a market cap of £11.40 million, a PE ratio of -297.50 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Future Metals alerts:

Future Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Future Metals NL (ASX:AIM | FME) is an Australian based exploration Company focused on advancing its Panton PGM Project in the eastern Kimberley region of Western Australia.

The 100% owned Panton PGM-Ni Project is located 60kms north of the town of Halls Creek in the eastern Kimberly region of Western Australia, a tier one mining jurisdiction.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Future Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.