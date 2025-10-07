Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Lowered to Market Perform Rating by Northland Securities

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Finviz reports. They presently have a $30.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target indicates a potential downside of 2.79% from the stock’s previous close.

VECO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.71.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on VECO

Veeco Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VECO opened at $30.86 on Tuesday. Veeco Instruments has a 1 year low of $16.92 and a 1 year high of $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 1.27.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $166.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.31 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.65%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Veeco Instruments news, SVP Adrian Devasahayam sold 3,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $130,934.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 78,269 shares in the company, valued at $2,661,146. This trade represents a 4.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William John Miller sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 514,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,465,376. The trade was a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,911 shares of company stock worth $1,781,550 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VECO. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Veeco Instruments by 8,786.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 176,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 174,855 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Veeco Instruments by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 176,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 13,613 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Veeco Instruments by 10,288.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 13,684 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 223,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 24,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $621,000. 98.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.