SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 288,500 shares, an increase of 93.1% from the August 31st total of 149,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 265,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 265,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,951,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,920 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,230,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,548,000 after buying an additional 71,411 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 864,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,555,000 after buying an additional 29,452 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 17.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 731,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,041,000 after acquiring an additional 110,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 693,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,283,000 after acquiring an additional 24,799 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.1%

TIPX stock opened at $19.22 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $18.39 and a 12 month high of $19.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.27 and its 200 day moving average is $19.11.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (TIPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of 1-10 years US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS). TIPX was launched on May 29, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.