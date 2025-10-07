Tcfg Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 16,100 JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPQ

Tcfg Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 99,863.7% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 86,131,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,615,759,000 after buying an additional 86,045,601 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,851,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,707 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,135,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,853 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 78,192.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,851,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,241 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,196,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,637 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPQ opened at $57.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.53. The firm has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $44.31 and a twelve month high of $58.54.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4461 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.44.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

