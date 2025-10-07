Eshallgo Inc. (NASDAQ:EHGO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Eshallgo Inc. (NASDAQ:EHGO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 76,900 shares, a decline of 37.2% from the August 31st total of 122,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Eshallgo Stock Performance

Shares of EHGO stock opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.89. Eshallgo has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $5.50.

Get Eshallgo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Eshallgo in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Eshallgo has an average rating of “Sell”.

Eshallgo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eshallgo Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the sale and leasing of office equipment and after-sale maintenance and repair services in the People’s Republic of China. The company also sells office furniture, IT products, water dispensers, printing papers, and other products, as well as provides maintenance services with enterprise resource planning systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eshallgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eshallgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.