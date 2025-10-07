Defined Financial Planning LLC Grows Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Defined Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,199 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 10.3% of Defined Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Defined Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $11,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Luminist Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,404.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $48,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SCHG opened at $32.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.38. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $21.37 and a 1 year high of $32.41.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

