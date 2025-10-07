Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Receives Neutral Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.91.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACHC

Acadia Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $26.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.44. Acadia Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $17.13 and a fifty-two week high of $60.52. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $869.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.59 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 8.34%. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Acadia Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.450-2.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Acadia Healthcare

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 11,218.2% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 149.5% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 676.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.