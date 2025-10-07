Country Club Bank Sells 2,432 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Country Club Bank trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,432 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM opened at $141.26 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $112.05 and a 12 month high of $142.22. The firm has a market cap of $66.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.01.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

