MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Has $1.54 Million Position in Altria Group, Inc. $MO

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 73.5% during the first quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 16,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth $205,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $392,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $65.36 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.86 and a 12 month high of $68.60. The company has a market cap of $109.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.00.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 295.26% and a net margin of 37.24%.The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Altria Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 82.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.11.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

