Wealth Management Nebraska Takes Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF $MGK

Wealth Management Nebraska bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000.
Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of MGK stock opened at $407.21 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $262.65 and a 12-month high of $408.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $389.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $355.42.
About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF
The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
