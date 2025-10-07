Wealth Management Nebraska Takes Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF $MGK

Wealth Management Nebraska bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of MGK stock opened at $407.21 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $262.65 and a 12-month high of $408.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $389.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $355.42.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.