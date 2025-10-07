Godsey & Gibb Inc. Increases Stock Position in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 464,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,280 shares during the quarter. Corning accounts for about 2.3% of Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $24,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 7,973 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management grew its position in Corning by 3.3% during the second quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 6,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC now owns 12,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Old North State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 0.5% during the second quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Corning from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Wall Street Zen cut Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price target on shares of Corning and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.42.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,646 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total transaction of $1,035,714.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,804.98. This trade represents a 29.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jaymin Amin sold 17,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $1,367,706.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 88,722 shares in the company, valued at $6,847,563.96. This trade represents a 16.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 181,671 shares of company stock valued at $11,816,899. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of Corning stock opened at $85.34 on Tuesday. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $86.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.34 and a 200-day moving average of $56.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $73.10 billion, a PE ratio of 90.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Corning had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 17.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Corning has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.630-0.670 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Corning



Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

