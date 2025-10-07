Wealth Management Nebraska Has $11.61 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF $DFAT

Wealth Management Nebraska grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,984 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises about 1.6% of Wealth Management Nebraska’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Wealth Management Nebraska’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $11,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth $69,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Down 0.0%

DFAT stock opened at $58.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $44.01 and a twelve month high of $61.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.55 and a 200-day moving average of $53.93.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

