Country Club Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH

Country Club Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,876 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF makes up 1.4% of Country Club Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Country Club Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $22,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 1,175,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,105,000 after buying an additional 17,816 shares during the period. Inlight Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 51.2% during the second quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 22,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 124,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,345,000 after purchasing an additional 12,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $58.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.73 and its 200 day moving average is $58.62. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $58.98.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1897 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

