Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,389 Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF $FDVV

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the quarter. Fidelity High Dividend ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $3,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDVV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,438,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,548,000 after acquiring an additional 324,452 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,200,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,164,000 after purchasing an additional 362,424 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,361,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,525,000 after purchasing an additional 232,467 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 62.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 904,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,854,000 after purchasing an additional 347,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 854,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,360,000 after purchasing an additional 91,337 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Fidelity High Dividend ETF stock opened at $55.85 on Tuesday. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $42.81 and a one year high of $56.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.01.

About Fidelity High Dividend ETF

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

